Service Saved in Montana, Amtrak Backtracks on Vaccine Mandate

Earlier this week, folks who enjoy Amtrak in Montana were worried that service would get derailed if a vaccine mandate kept rolling down the tracks. Thankfully, Amtrak is now backtracking on a vaccine mandate.

Montana Senator Steve Daines' (R-MT) office announced the news Tuesday afternoon.

The Hill had this headline back on December 9th: "Amtrak to cut service as employees refuse vaccines"

Amtrak will cut services, and riders will experience slowdowns beginning this winter, in part as a result of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors, the company's president told members of Congress on Thursday.

Last week, Daines spoke out against Biden's vaccine mandate and the impacts it could have on Amtrak employees and service in Montana:

Sen. Steve Daines: Biden’s mandates are having serious impacts to Montana businesses and workers across the state. After suffering through prolonged pandemic-related closures, now our Hi-Line communities and workers may have to grapple with another Empire Builder reduction in service, this time as a direct result of Biden’s mandates. These mandates are terrible for our state and workforce.

Daines has been critical of several of Biden's federal vaccine mandates. Earlier this Fall he introduced legislation to rescind Biden's executive order targeting federal contractors. That order has since been halted by a federal judge.

Daines has also signed on to legislation restoring Amtrak service and reinstating employees furloughed as a result of COVID-19.

Vaccine mandates are against state law in Montana thanks to House Bill 702 by Rep. Jennifer Carlson (R-Manhattan) which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte.