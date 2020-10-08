Senator & War Veteran Tom Cotton in Montana with Daines

On Wednesday's show we caught up with fellow Iraq and Afgan war veteran, and United States Senator, Tom Cotton (R-AR). Senator Cotton is on the ground in Big Sky Country with Montana's Republican Senator Steve Daines, who is up for re-election in 2020.

Cotton hammered Daines' opponent in the 2020 election, liberal Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT), for being an ally of the liberal left. In addition to Bullock's radical views supporting gun control, Cotton argued that Bullock would jeopardize the economy of Great Falls by undermining the mission of nuclear deterrence. In Great Falls, 40% of their economy is based off of Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Cotton made similar remarks after a roundtable discussion with veterans in Great Falls. As The Great Falls Tribune reports:

“I watched Steve Bullock espouse some truly radical left-wing ideas,” Cotton said. “It hit very hard.” He said Democrats in the House would be bad for veterans and Great Falls and said Bullock has said wants the world denuclearized. He said Daines was a leader in the debate to modernize nuclear forces.

Here's the full audio of our conversation with Daines and Cotton, who joined us from Kalispell:

While in Kalispell, Daines and Cotton also visited Falkor Defense for discussions on gun rights and national security.

Photo from veterans roundtable in Great Falls:

Credit Senator Steve Daines