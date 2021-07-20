Senator Steve Daines appears on KGVO’s Montana Morning News Show

Montana Senator Steve Daines appeared Tuesday on the Montana Morning News show and picked up on the theme of how big tech and the Biden Administration have run afoul of the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“It's chilling when you start to see the Biden administration now collaborating with big tech to censor speech that is a violation of the First Amendment,” said Daines. “Speaking of big tech, unfortunately, now, they're the self proclaimed arbiters of free speech, and they're deciding what is and isn't acceptable.”

Daines said platforms like Facebook and Twitter have in fact become publishers, technically violating the law.

“They’ve become publishers,” he said. “They have these platforms like Twitter, like YouTube, like Facebook, but when they decide what can be posted and can't be posted, they're no longer just a platform. They are a publisher. And then when the federal government starts to collude with these big tech companies that now is the federal government, infringing and violating fundamental first amendment rights, the freedom of speech for the American people.”

Daines said he has introduced a new bill called the Preserving Political Speech Online Act.

“This is what the legislation does, it would force these tech companies to offer equal time and access to all candidates running for office,” he said. “It would also fix a section that was called section 230 of the law, and what it will do will stop big tech from discriminating against people for their politics or their religion. Those of faith those who are pro life are being discriminated against and having some of their postings taken down.”

Daines closed by declaring his opposition to rampant federal spending that has led to inflation and a massive increase in the federal debt.

“These are trillion dollar numbers with a ‘T’,” he said. “We can never become desensitized to how massive the spending numbers are. So right on top of rampant inflation with the highest levels we've seen in 13 years, the Democrats now want to throw another somewhere between four and six trillion into the economy. The one thing that Democrats know how to do and that's raise taxes and spend more of Montana's hard earned dollars. This is to fund things like free community college, free daycare, that’s ‘free’. Let me tell you who's going to pay for it; it's the American people.”

Daines also spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday against the nomination of Missoula native Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land management.