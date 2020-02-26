Senator Daines Endorsed by Iron Workers Union

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) landed a big endorsement in his 2020 re-election campaign for the US Senate. The Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest recently sent out a press release announcing their endorsement.

Tom Tanner lives in Arlee, Montana and is the General Organizer for the Iron Workers union who covers the territory of Montana. Here's what he had to say in the press release announcing the Daines endorsement:

“Senator Daines has been a strong advocate for the building trades and union jobs.” Tanner, a resident of Arlee, referenced the Senator’s proven commitment to the Iron Worker’s membership in Montana. “We’re glad to support him and look forward to another six years of his leadership.”

Meanwhile, as our sister station KGVO radio reports, Senator Daines is hoping that President Donald Trump's trip to India this week will turn into another big win for Montana's farmers, particularly our pulse crop producers.