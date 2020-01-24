Senator Daines Comments on Impeachment, Espinoza, Hero Pilot

Montana Senator Steve Daines called in to the KGVO Montana Morning show on Friday to provide an update on several issues, including President Trump’s Impeachment Trial.

Daines said as the hours wore on listening to the House Managers, he felt conflicting emotions.

“I must confess that there was almost a sadness as I looked at what was going on in my country,” said Daines. “Then, frankly, there was some anger when I looked at how partisan this impeachment was. This is the first impeachment in our nation’s history that was purely partisan.”

Daines said the Senate will have its chance starting on Saturday to address the case presented by the House of Representatives against President Trump.

Daines also recalled his visit with the Espinoza family at the U.S. Supreme Court as they prepared to hear oral arguments over Espinoza v the Montana Department of Transportation.

“What you have here is Mrs. Espinoza from Kalispell with her two children, who attended Stillwater Christian School,” he said. “If you remember once upon a time, Montana had a tax credit program where you could contribute dollars for education where you could receive a $150 tax credit. The Montana Supreme Court ruled that to be unconstitutional in the Montana constitution, and they threw the whole thing out.”

Daines then offered condolences to the family of the Montana Air National Guard member who was killed in an Australian plane crash earlier in the week.

“Cindy and I send our deepest condolences for Lt. Col. Ian McBeth’s family,” he said. “He had a wife and three children. News like that is just crushing. Those three individuals died while battling Australian wildfires. There are Montanans over helping the people of Australia. This is a great Montanan, a Montana hero, and truly our thoughts and prayers are with the Ian McBeth family.”