Montana Morning Headlines – August 11, 2017

The 1,600 residents of Seeley Lake have been advised to evacuate due to the continuing threat of dangerous air pollution caused by smoke from the nearby Rice Ridge Fire.

Missoula woman reports being strangled by boyfriend after a domestic dispute.

Yellowstone Park struggling with massive visitation, causing parking and other problems.

Air Quality Alert for all of western Montana. 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms today, with highs near 90.

