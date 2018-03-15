See You in Scottie Country!
The political playing field is as wide open as the terrain in Eastern Montana. For those of you hoping to get a first-hand look at some of the candidates running for office this Fall, I hope to see you in Scottie country- Glasgow, Montana- Friday night.
I'll be the emcee for the 2018 Valley County Lincoln Reagan dinner at the Cottonwood Inn. Watch the candidates make their pitch on important political turf. Kickoff starts at 5 PM this Friday, March 16th with a no-host social followed by dinner at 6.
Check out the KLTZ radio website "Valley Happenings" page for ticket info.