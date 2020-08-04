See World’s Largest Cargo Plane Takeoff from Billings

Just after 10am today (Tuesday 8/4), I noticed an abnormally large airplane slowly descending over the Rims into Billings Logan International Airport. As I raised the sunshades from our 23rd floor studios in the DoubleTree Hotel to see if it was a UPS or FedEx plane, I realized it was the Russian cargo plane that was at BIL a couple of years ago.

In December of 2018, the Russian Antonov An-124 made five stops in Billings to pick up 400,000 pounds of relief supplies that were delivered to the U.S. territory of Saipan after a typhoon devastated the area.

This time around, the largest cargo airplane in the world is loading up supplies that will head to Indonesia to fight fires for the next year, according to KTVQ.

When the An-124 last visited Billings-Logan International, a dramatic YouTube video posted by Eric Baisch and filmed by Gary Ackles shows the massive airplane landing at Billings Logan International. Watch as crosswinds turn the cargo plane nearly sideways as it nears BIL on December 21, 2018.

Keep your eye on the sky Wednesday morning (8/5). The Russian cargo airplane plans to depart from Billings Logan International around 10am tomorrow, according to MontanaRightNow.