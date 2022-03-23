If you drive down Montana Avenue and pass the turn to the 90 Business Loop at North 18th Street and continue to the dead end, you would never know there's a luxury condo unit nearby.

Located right off the railroad tracks in downtown Billings inside the former Pierce Packing Company warehouse is a residence that's currently on the market for $674,900.

According to the listing on Realtor.com from Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub, the warehouse was built in 1906 and was completely remodeled into a 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury loft condominium.

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

The residence includes underground parking and an elevator, views out of every window, and a "mechanical staircase" to an additional storage area above the living area.

The condo features an open floor plan, "soaring ceilings," and a formal dining area.

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

The luxury loft also has "custom made Knotty Alder cabinets, Farm sink, Butcher block island, Granite countertops, Bosch appliances w/ gas cook top, Double ovens & a large open pantry," according to the post on Realtor.com.

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

The master suite has french doors, and a beautiful master bath that features a "rain head & special glass that doesn't show water spots."

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

The master bedroom also has an enormous walk-in closet with built-ins, along with a walk-in linen closet in the master bathroom.

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

The second bedroom can also be used as an office and features a guest bath with a large tiled shower.

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

The laundry room is enormous with lots of cabinet storage and sink.

Credit: Laura Scheetz with Real Estate Hub Lllp

If you're looking for incognito luxury in downtown Billings, this warehouse loft could be your dream location. And it's been on the market for over 200 days. Currently, the property is listed for just under $675k, and you'll have a $535 monthly home owners association fee, according to the listing on Zillow.com.

