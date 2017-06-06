UPDATE: 9:30 A.M- The missing hiker has been found. According to Missoula County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Brenda Bassett searchers were able to locate her at around 9:15 A.M. on June 6th. Bassett said she was found, "in good health with no issues," and applauded all of the search and rescue volunteers and Two Bear Air for their efforts to save the young woman's life.

Original Story- A young woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning in a wilderness area about 20 miles from Missoula, and Missoula Search and Rescue crews are on the scene.

Deputy Ryan Dunster said about 8 to 10 Search and Rescue personnel are looking in the area of the Ch Paa Qn Peak area.

The call came in at about 11:30 p.m. when her brother called in and said her car was parked in the (former) Squaw Peak trailhead, and she was not there," Dunston said. "Right now, they're searching for her and Two Bear Air helicopter out of Whitefish has been called in to assist in the search."

Sheriff's officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

The woman's name has not been released.