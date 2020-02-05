Sam Faddis: “The Coup Failed- Now What?”

I first read about Sam Faddis thanks to The Federalist. Faddis is a former CIA operative who led the first covert team into Iraq prior to the invasion. He's done some incredible reporting and commentary on the migrant caravans that were attempting to flood into America, along with on-target insight into this continued coup attempt known as impeachment.

We spoke with Faddis this past Fall where he talked about how it is time "to clean house on the deep state." So what about impeachment? As Senators gear up to vote this week, Faddis says "the coup failed." So now what? He says, "there must be consequences, and they must be severe."

Here's the latest from Sam Faddis:

The investigations into what has just happened should not be limited to the scope of U.S. Attorney Durham’s investigation, however. The impeachment charade now collapsing before our eyes was the product of collusion and abuse of power involving serving Congressmen, members of the National Security Council and individuals in the Intelligence Community – all of whom appear to have believed that it was good sport to attack and attempt to destroy the man the American people elected President because he was not their choice. These individuals must be identified, and they too must face the consequences that go with sedition. People must go to jail.

PRIOR POST FROM NOVEMBER 10, 2019

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

If you, Sam Faddis, as a CIA operations officer had launched a spy operation against a Democrat candidate for president, what would have happened to you?

I'd be talking to you, if they would allow me, from federal prison right now. As well I should.

That's how Sam Faddis responded to that very question as he joined me on our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks. Faddis led THE first CIA team into Iraq, several months prior to the invasion. He also headed up the WMD unit at the CIA's Counter Terrorism Center.

Here's what Faddis had to say about those who helped launch this "coup" attempt against President Trump, including former President Obama's CIA Director John Brennan:

I hope to God we start seeing some people prosecuted. I would love to see coming out of the investigations that are ongoing on right now, charges being pressed against Mr. Brennan- who used to be head of the Central Intelligence Agency for what I think is obvious criminal conduct.

Faddis describes the initial spy operation against Donald Trump, and the current impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill as a coup attempt:

It's not just that we have 'a' coup attempt, we have another one underway, and there will be another one after this if this one fails.

And here's the challenge, Faddis says, if the coup attempt is successful:

Once you go down this road to where the elite in DC decides who rules and who doesn't, then we do not have a democracy anymore...once the system is destroyed, you can't put it back together again just cause there's a Democrat in the White House in four years or whatever. We now move into a territory into which we have destroyed the foundations of the Republic, and you can't just put that back together.

Check out the full audio below as retired CIA operative Sam Faddis says it is time to "clean house" on the deep state:

PRIOR POST FROM NOV 6, 2019

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A retired CIA operative says it is time to "clean house" on the deep state.

Sam Faddis is a former CIA operations officer who headed up the WMD unit at the CIA's Counter Terrorism Center. He also led the first CIA team into Iraq prior to the invasion, and has written several books about the agency.

Here's an excerpt from his latest commentary at AND Magazine:

We used to laugh about this kind of thing. We used to speak with derision about banana republics where military leaders and members of the elite simply seized power whenever they so chose. We should not laugh anymore. The very same phenomenon is on full display in Washington, D.C. right now.

We'll chat with Faddis on Thursday's Montana Talks shortly after 9AM Mountain time.

