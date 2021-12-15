The Founder of Fox News Just Bought a Big Ranch in Montana

The residents of Dillon, Montana could be getting a new neighbor soon - and this one's a 90-year-old billionaire businessman who founded one of the most prominent news networks in the world. So... he might not be around when you stop by with some "welcome-to-the-neighborhood" brownies.

Fox News Founder Rupert Murdoch Just Bought a Montana Ranch

Yes, Rupert Murdoch - who's been associated with NewsCorp and Fox in some high-level position or another since 1980 - just bought his own ranch out near Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that it's a 500-square-mile plot of land known as the Beaverhead Ranch along the Montana-Idaho border. 15 families are currently employed by the ranch and live on the land.

The ranch was actually owned by the Koch family, who Murdoch has been closely associated with in the past as far as political causes go. There's no word on how much he spent to purchase the ranch from them.

Murdoch is one of the richest people in the US and a well-known conservative. He's been portrayed as cold and ruthless in a lot of films and television in the past. In fact, Brian Cox's character of Logan Roy on Succession is largely based on Rupert Murdoch.

(Warning: Lots of cursing in the below clip.)



It's not clear what's going to happen to the ranch now. Whether Murdoch plans to actually use it for himself, or if he wants to sell it for an even greater profit remains to be seen.

