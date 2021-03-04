Rosendale Sounds Off on HR1, Radical Agenda of Dems in House

There's the nearly $2 trillion COVID relief bill that doesn't even give most of the money to COVID relief, and bails out the bad decision making of blue states like California and New York. There's the Equality Act that would discriminate against women in the name of the transgender movement. There's defund the police. That's just some of the crazy bills being pushed by House Democrats this week.

And then there's H.R. 1; that's the bill that would make permanent the shenanigans that took place in the 2020 elections- all in the name of COVID 19.

According to Fox News, H.R. 1 would "enact automatic voter registration, restore voting rights to felons after they have completed their sentences and expand early voting access and absentee voting." The bill would also create a $3 billion program to force the public to pay for political campaigns (that's right, billion with a b).

The Federalist's Jordan Davidson has more:

Not only will the bill give the federal government control to “micromanage” state election processes, a possibly unconstitutional offense, but one report suggests it would open the floodgates for partisan activity within the IRS and the Federal Elections Commission, hijack and pivot federal courts away from election criticisms, and “violate the First Amendment with respect to a vast range of legal activity,” all actions that satisfy portions of the Democratic Party’s agenda. The attorneys general of 20 states also agreed that HR 1 would “invert that constitutional structure, commandeer state resources, confuse and muddle elections procedures, and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance.”

We spoke with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) Thursday morning, the day after H.R. 1 passed the Pelosi-controlled House of Representatives.

ROSENDALE: If this legislation is passed it will massively undermine free and fair elections in the United States. The bill provides taxpayer funding for political campaigns, provides automatic voter registration, dramatically expands mail-in voting, and eliminates photo ID requirements to vote, among other dangerous policies. Restoring faith in our electoral process is crucial, especially after the most recent election. This bill does the opposite.

Here's the full audio of our conversation with Rep. Rosendale: