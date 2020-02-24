Rosendale Officially Files for the U.S. House of Representatives

A few minutes after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Matt Rosendale officially filed with the Montana Secretary of State’s office to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rosendale contacted KGVO News just after he signed the paperwork.

“I am honored to announce that I have made my official filing today to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Rosendale, who is the current Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner. “I think the folks around the state are ready to see Congress go back to work, and I have a consistent record of getting work done here by representing the people of Montana, and I want to take some of those exact same accomplishments to the United States House of Representatives.”

Rosendale listed some of the goals he would pursue if elected to Congress.

“We need to focus on reducing the cost of healthcare and protecting folks who have preexisting conditions,” he said. “We also need to focus on reducing the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors and for people who rely on those medications every single day.”

Rosendale said the biggest problem facing the federal government is the ever increasing national debt.

“The most stark contrast between what I’ve been doing in the State Auditor’s office and where the federal government is right now is the fiscal responsibility component of government,” he said. “At the same time that I reduced my operating costs by 23 percent in the auditor’s office, the federal government has ballooned the national debt to over $23 trillion dollars.”

Rosendale is running for the Republican nomination against Helena farmer and rancher Joe Dooling. Tim Johnson, Superintendent of Corvallis Public Schools, former head of the Montana Republican Party Debra Lamm, and current Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

Rosendale has already garnered the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate, losing to Democrat Jon Tester.

Running on the Democratic ticket include former Montana legislator Kathleen Williams, who lost to Greg Gianforte in 2018 and Missoula legislator Tom Winter.