Roping Benefit Planned for Ranchers Impacted by Sarpy Fire

A roping competition is being planned for next month, with proceeds to benefit the ranchers who were affected by a fire that burned more than 52,000 acres in Big Horn County.

According to InciWeb, the Sarpy Fire began on September 2 about 20 miles east of Hardin, south of Sarpy Road. The fire burned on both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, according to the incident report.

A benefit to support the ranchers impacted by the Sarpy Fire is set for Sunday, October 18 in Tullock Creek, Montana.

'Rachers Relief Range Roping' will be held on the Noyes Ranch, located about 15.5 miles east of Hardin on Highway 384. The event will begin at 11am, with a $5 admission at the gate. Spectators are invited to bring their own chairs, with concessions available on-site during the activities.

A 'concert in the dirt' will follow the event from Exit 53.

Those wanting to compete in the Range Roping event can register online by clicking HERE.

Registration is $50 per team for Open Pasture Roping, with all numbers welcome. Women / Youth Roping (Boys under 18) is $50 per team, and limited to 50 teams.

Same-day entries will be accepted with cash, and only until 10am on October 18. Call for phone entries at (307) 620-5830.

Sarpy Fire Relief donations can be mailed to: