Romney OKs Voting on Court Nominee, All but Assures Approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

That all but ensures President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic objections so close to the November election.

Romney had been a key hold out, but issued a statement saying he intends "to vote based upon their qualifications.”

Trump expects to announce his pick by week’s end. On Monday, he met with conservative appeals court judge, Amy Coney Barrett, who is considered the favorite.

Republicans have the votes to confirm the pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election, said the Senate Judiciary chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.