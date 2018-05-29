Rollover Crash Kills One and Injures Six Near Trout Creek

A one vehicle rollover crash near Trout Creek on Monday resulted in the death of one adult and injuries to six others, including children.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the accident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 200 near Trout Creek.

"The victim was a 72 year-old male who was not wearing his seat belt," said a Highway Patrol spokeswoman. "The Chevy Suburban attempted to pass another vehicle. When the vehicle changed lanes to pass, the left rear wheel came off the vehicle and the driver lost control. The vehicle skidded off the road into the ditch where it overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top about 40 feet away where the driver was ejected and the vehicle landed on top of him."

The spokeswoman said an adult female was also ejected from the vehicle and found about 20 feet away. There was one male teen passenger who was the only one wearing a seat belt and he was the only person not seriously injured and was not transported to a hospital.

Others injured included a 13 year-old girl, a nine year-old girl, an 11 year-old girl, and a 14 year-old girl. All were transported to area hospitals.