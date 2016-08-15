Rollover Crash In Billings Sunday Afternoon

A rollover crash along the Rims sent a local man to the hospital Sunday afternoon with serious injuries. The crash involving a Land Rover occurred shortly after 4 p.m. near Swords Park on Airport Road. Billings Police report the as yet unidentified middle-aged man was partially ejected from the vehicle after it rolled multiple times. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

As of Sunday night, he was in the hospital with broken bones and other injuries, but communicating with medical staff and officers. The driver may have been intoxicated. A blood draw was performed at the hospital. Alcohol containers were found in his vehicle at the scene. Prior to the crash, the man was seen weaving in and out of traffic. Another driver called Billings dispatch about his erratic behavior on the road until he finally crashed.

Investigators were still on scene as of Sunday night gathering evidence.