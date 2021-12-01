Roe v Wade: A Montanan Reports from the Steps of the Supreme Court

Is the United States Supreme Court poised to overturn the 1970's abortion decision in Roe v Wade? Fox News Radio described Wednesday's oral arguments at the Supreme Court as the "most dramatic opportunity to overturn its own precedent since Brown vs. Board of Education."

Montana's own Jeff Laszloffy was on the steps of the US Supreme Court while oral arguments were underway. Laszloffy heads up the Montana Family Foundation, and was right in the middle of all of the raucous protests from both sides. He called in to join us on the radio from the Supreme Court.

Jeff Laszloffy: I'm standing in a sea of literally 1000s of people outside the steps of the United States Supreme Court. It's a beautiful day here in the nation's capitol. And as we speak, they are arguing the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health inside. If this case is decided in our favor, and the court rules broadly, it would overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion a states issue once again, rather than a federal issue the way it has been for the last 49 years.

Laszloffy says there are three things that gives the Montana Family Foundation in this case moving forward at the US Supreme Court.

Jeff Laszloffy: The first factor, like you said that we've got a lot more scientific evidence, but not just scientific, we actually have technology now that allows us to do in utero photography. And so we can look into a woman's womb and watch this baby developing, and now we know it's a baby, it's not a blob of tissue. The other thing is that- that advance in technology has led to a generation after my generation, the current generation, that's much more pro life than my generation was. So that's exciting. And then third, and important with regard to what's going on today is that we have a makeup of the court for the first time in 49 years that we think will will at least begin to move the ball down the court in our direction. So we're hoping for a home run today. Actually, we're hoping for a grand slam home run today we want to see Roe v Wade overturned. But even if we don't get that we're hoping that we'll get a decision that will begin to move the ball in our direction.

You can hear all the noise and protests going on in the background as you listen to our conversation with Laszloffy in this audio clip:

Credit Jeff Laszloffy