Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and NRA Withdraw From Gun Show Where AR Rifles Are Prohibited

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has pulled out of a Pennsylvania gun show because the show's organizers are refusing to allow certain types of legal rifles to be presented.

The Eastern Sports and Outdoor Show website includes non-specific language concerning the types of arms that will be disallowed. The site merely states that "this year we have made the decision not to include certain products that in the current climate may attract negative attention that would distract from the strong focus on hunting and fishing at this family-oriented event and possibly disrupt the broader positive experience of our guests."

According to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation spokesman Mark Holyoak, "AR style modern rifles" are not allowed at the show. Reed Exhibitions which is conducting the gun show has been contacted with a request to explain which types of arms are prohibited, but there has been no response so far.

Mark Holyoak:

"The bottom line is we support the second amendment," says Holyoak. "A ban was put in place by the promoter of this show back east. A ban that targets legal firearms, legal accessories and also targets the folks that legally market them. This caused us to kind of perk our ears up a bit and monitor the situation and we decided that we needed to let people know how we stood on the issue. So, we will not be taking part unless the promoter decides to change their mind."

Originally, RMEF planned on conducting an elk bugling competition at the gun show as well as being an exhibitor.

In their official press release, RMEF advises Reed Exhibitions to "reconsider its policies to avoid a divisive and political atmosphere so RMEF can take part in an event that generates needed revenue for important on-the-ground conservation and hunting heritage projects in the region."

Just this past week, Reed Exhibitions put on one of the nations largest gun shows in Las Vegas. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation was in attendance, however, AR rifles were not prohibited at the 2013 Shot Show.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is not the only organization to withdraw from the Eastern Sports and Outdoor Show because of the ban on certain weapons. The National Rifle Association also published that it would not be at the show only hours after RMEF backed out.