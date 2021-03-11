Rockin’ The Rivers Releases 2021 Lineup

Today (3/11) marks the one year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. That announcement was followed by mass cancellations of everything fun. It's been twelve long months of no concerts, no crowds or sporting events and generally a great big, fat bummer. Here's the good news... concerts are coming back for the 2021 season.

In a Facebook post today, organizers of Rockin' The Rivers released the 2021 lineup for the three-day party concert "at the bridge" near Three Forks, MT. The lineup appears to be most of the same bands that were scheduled for last year before everything got cancelled. Here are the confirmed acts on the bill for the August 12th - 14th festival:

Jared Stewart

Georgia Satellites

.38 Special

Blue Tattoo

Dead Forever

Saving Abel

Lit

Skillet

Iron Maidens

Steven Adler

Black Stone Cherry

Black Label Society

more TBA

Get our free mobile app

Some music lovers plan their summer vacation around Rockin' The Rivers, and if you've never been to the show, it's a great time. Attendees often opt to camp on-site for all three days, a smart choice if you like to drink at the concerts. Seriously, don't even attempt to drive "buzzed" from the event. The MHP and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office keep an attentive eye on traffic leaving the venue and driving the winding, two-lane highway back to Three Forks in the dark is just asking for trouble.

Credit: Montana FW&P

There isn't a ton of stuff do on-site during the daytime and if you get bored strolling from camper-to-camper in the dusty, hot field, you can always venture down the road to Lewis and Clark Caverns. Other options include heading to the nearby Jefferson River for floating, swimming or fishing. Virginia City and Bannack are about an hour drive to the south.

Want to stand out from the crowd at the campground at Rockin' the Rivers? Check out this Ultimate Zombie Apocalypse rig.