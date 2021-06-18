Road construction and other improvements to drains and watermains, will cause several road closures next week around Billings, according to a press release from Knife River.

Beginning this Monday (6/21), there will be a construction closure of South 32nd Street West from south of King Avenue West, to north of Gabel Road, according to Knife River. There will be access for residents and businesses along that route, with flagging operations in place in the closure zone.

Credit: Google

Construction and flagging crews should be expected between 7am and 6pm, with closure of South 32nd Street West anticipated to last through end of Tuesday, June 22.

Also beginning this Monday (6/21), Elysian Road will close between East Lane and Interstate Avenue for roadway reconstruction, new roundabouts, storm drains, and watermain improvements, according to the press release.

For those living in the Annafeld Subdivision, local access "within the closure zone will be maintained ONLY from the West direction (East Lane) from June 23 to June 30, and then ONLY from the East direction (Mullowney Lane) from July 1 through August 20," according to the Knife River press release.

Credit: Google

A project that began earlier this week on South 32nd Street West will continue through at least November 2021. According to the press release, the roadway reconstruction and other improvements will run along the length of south 32nd Street west between King Avenue West and Gabel Road.

There will be intermittent closures along this route, with north and south traffic remaining open during most of the project, according to the press release.

Construction crews remind motorists to "be cautious of construction equipment and personnel and follow the traffic control devices and any noted speed limit reductions."

