Road Closed in Billings After Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle

An investigation is underway on the southwest side of Billings following a fatal accident that happened on Wednesday evening (12/1).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, emergency crews responded to the 5400 block of Midland Road around 5 pm MDT on Wednesday after a 59-year old man was hit by a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on Midland.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the post, but no further information was available at the time this story was published.

The Billings Police Department Crash Team is on the scene and investigating the fatality, according to the social media post.

BPD Sargeant Beck said that Midland Avenue will remain closed until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

