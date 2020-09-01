RiverStone Health Announces ‘Healthy Teen’ Education Program

In an effort to reduce substance abuse and suicide among youth in Montana, RiverStone Health is rolling out a new program that will target 12 to 18-year olds in the state.

According to the press release, the RiverStone Health Foundation received a grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana that will help fund the "Healthy Yellowstone County Teens Program." Content will be created for social media with messages to youth about "prevention and information on connecting to community services," according to RiverStone Health.

The money RiverStone Health received for the program is part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield's "Healthy Kids, Healthy Families" program, who recently awarded four grants of $50,000.

RiverStone Health applied for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield grant with the support of the Yellowstone County Substance Abuse Connect Coalition, which has 89 member organizations in local schools, healthcare, businesses and law enforcement. These organizations will have access to the presentation materials developed through the Healthy Yellowstone County Teens program.

In a separate media advisory yesterday (8/31), RiverStone Health announced their Immunization Clinic will permanently be available by appointment only. Previously the clinic had provided walk-in service for immunizations.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, this August we decided to hold appointment only immunizations to keep our community safe while providing vital immunizations. With appointment only immunizations, families appreciated knowing that they could quickly get back to their day’s activities instead of waiting in a crowded waiting room as has been the case in the past. -Kim Bailey, RN, RiverStone Health communicable disease manager

For those who would like to schedule a child or adult immunization, call 406-247-3382 to make an appointment. The Vaccine for Children's program at RiverStone Health provides vaccines at no-cost to children 0-18 years old, who are uninsured, or underinsured.