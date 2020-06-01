Rioters Kill Black Officer, Destroy Black Businesses

A black law enforcement officer in Oakland, California was killed by rioters, according to Fox News. Black-owned businesses in Minneapolis and elsewhere across the country, as reported by the New York Times, are seeing their businesses burned to the ground by rioters who claim to be seeking "Justice for George."

As we watched the devastating headlines pouring in over the weekend, it is abundantly clear that these despicable rioters have nothing to do with justice, or the search thereof.

It is the rioters themselves who now have their knees on the necks of innocent black business owners. Now an innocent black man was murdered in Oakland, because of the color of his uniform. These rioters aren't seeking justice, they're seeking to destroy this country.

As Fox News reports:

A federal law enforcement officer in California who was shot and killed at the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest for George Floyd that turned violent has been identified as 53-year-old Patrick Underwood, his family confirmed to Fox News. The shooting occurred on Friday after a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. and a person opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service. The LA Times had a piece headlined, "Black and Latino business owners face destruction in Minneapolis." In one instance "a black firefighter who invested his life savings into opening up a sports bar in Minneapolis was reduced to tears after looters destroyed his life’s work," as The Daily Caller reports. Rob O'Neill, the Navy SEAL from Butte, Montana who killed Osama bin Laden sent out one of the more forceful responses to the destruction in Minneapolis when he sent out this tweet to Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the radical Islamic member of Congress from Minnesota:

Frank Miele with The Heartland Diary USA blog out of Kalispell says "George Floyd’s death was an excuse for the far left to do what they like to do anyway — attack America and its institutions."

