Rider Seriously Injured in Billings When Motorcycle and Pickup Collide
Billings Police are investigating a serious accident that occurred during the commute on Monday evening (6/20).
According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to an injury accident at 5:44 pm Monday near the intersection of Blue Creek and Jellison Road.
The crash was between a pickup and a motorcycle, and the rider on the bike "sustained serious injuries," according to the social media post from Billings Police Sgt. Beck. The motorcyclist was transported to a Billings hospital.
At the time this article was published, no further details about the motorcycle rider's condition were available.
Just this past Wednesday (6/15), two people were killed in two separate motorcycle crashes in Billings that happened in less than 12 hours.
