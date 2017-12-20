Retired Healers Continue Giving to Billings

The Billings Gazette reports that a retired couple of healers have shared their bounty with the community they have served so well.

St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation has received a $1 million gift from retired Billings neurosurgeon Dr. John Moseley and his wife Cheryl, a retired registered nurse. The estate gift was announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Mansfield Health Education Center. The money will support the hospital’s spiritual care program.

It comes not long after the hospital’s annual SAINTS Ball fundraiser, which collected nearly $1 million to benefit the Healing Beyond Medicine Campaign that will endow the spiritual care program at St. Vincent. Cheryl Moseley emotionally spoke about how philanthropy affected her own life, and recounted the many years the couple worked together, with John Moseley performing surgery and Cheryl assisting him in the operating room.