Restaurants, bars open as Montana lifts more virus closures

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Restaurants, bars, brewpubs and casinos began reopening in Montana with limits on crowds and servers donning masks and gloves, as the state lifts more closures Monday imposed to fight the coronavirus. State officials have moved methodically in recent days to reopen sectors of the state's economy even as other states extended their closure orders. At McCormick Cafe in Billings the first day back started slowly and manager Charli Perry says she hopes business will pick up in coming weeks. Not all restaurants were re-opening immediately, and some industry workers are concerned interacting with customers puts them at risk.

