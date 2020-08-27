‘Restaurant Impossible’ is Coming to Billings and You’re Invited

"Restaurant Impossible" is coming to Billings and is inviting the public to participate in the socially distanced, grand re-opening of Don Luis restaurant on September 15, 2020. The theme of the popular Food Network television show, hosted by chef Robert Irvine, is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days with only $10,000." It's fun to watch and not quite as abrasive as John Taffer's "Bar Rescue" that attempts to save failing bars and nightclubs (usually with lots of screaming and yelling).

Don Luis Restaurant has been in Billings for nearly 20 years, owned by husband and wife Don and Carmen Salazar and features "authentic Mexican and non-Mexican dishes." According to their website, many items are made from scratch, including their sauces and marinades. I'll admit, it's been a long time since I've eaten at Don Luis, located right across from the downtown Billings post office at 15 N. 26th St. I don't recall the food being bad. Their overall Google reviews show a 4.3 star rating. However, some recent reviews posted weren't exactly glowing. Yelp reviews aren't great either.

Credit: Google

Maybe they do need rescuing? If you would like a chance to be part of the grand-reopening of Don Luis, here are the details:

Email: volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com with the subject 1705 MT RESERVATIONS

Include your contact information (full name, email, cell number) as well as your party size and the names of people in your party. No guests under age 8 are allowed.

Masks will be required by all guests at all times until you receive your food.

The event is first come, first served and spaces are limited. Producers cannot guarantee everyone who enters will get a table! Enter by September 11, 2020.

Producers cannot guarantee everyone who enters will get a table! Enter by September 11, 2020. You will be required to pay for your own meal(s).

If you are selected to participate you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner, which is at 7 p.m. on September 15, 2020.

Social distancing will be practiced on set.