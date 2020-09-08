Relief & Support Day for Those Impacted by Bridger Foothills Fire

Several local organizations have come together to host an in-person event to help out those impacted by the Bridger Foothills. This special event is called #BridgerHelp Neighbors in Need: Relief and Support Day.

The in-person event will take place Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. inside the Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. It's an opportunity for those folks who have been impacted by the fire to meet directly with representatives of organizations ready and able to help individuals with recovery.

This is not a place for donations to be dropped off. The event is strictly for those who have been impacted by the Bridger Foothills Fire.

This special event is being organized by Southwest Montana COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) along with:

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Gallatin County Emergency Management

The Custer Gallatin National Forest

Confirmed Participating Organizations (with more to come):

The Salvation Army

American Red Cross

Greater Gallatin United Way

LOVE, Inc.

HRDC

Community Health Partners

Child Care Connections

HELP Center 2-1-1

Buffalo Restoration

Western Montana Mental Health

Hilton Garden Inn

YMCA

Bozeman School District

If you are an organization who is interested in hosting a table at this event, please contact Kevin Larsen with Gallatin County Emergency Management at 406-548-0117 or kevin@readygallatin.com.

For those concerned about COVID, the organizers are taking precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus at this event. All those present will be required to wear an appropriate mask, and every effort will be made to maintain social distancing. Cleaning and sanitizing products will be on hand and used excessively. Additionally, a variety of PPE will be made available to everyone. Organizers are also working closely with the Gallatin City-County Health Department to ensure this is a safe venue for all.

Here is How the Community Can Help

Make a monetary donation to the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund by texting BRIDGERS to 91999. Or use the button below: