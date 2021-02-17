I never attended any sort of sports camp when I was a kid. Maybe that's why I've been wanting to attend one as an adult. There's a package that lets you attend a week of activities with the Seattle Mariners at their Spring Training facility in Arizona. You get to practice and take instruction from former players, play in games, get your own uniform, and they'll even put you on your own baseball card. When you add in the airfare, food, lodging and more.......it's a touch over $5,000. Maybe doing a camp when I was younger would have filled a void deep inside and would have saved me some money in the long run. Because yes, I will attend the aforementioned camp.......as soon as I can figure out the financials. Just give me another year or ten!

I really wish I had done something like the Griz Football Camps when I was younger. What a great opportunity for kids to get some instruction from coaches, meet Griz players, and have the experience of playing on the field at Washington-Grizzly stadium. Registration is now open for this year's camps that will take place in June and July. Camps are open for kids and players from first grade through senior year.

If you want to get your future Griz player signed up for the upcoming camps - you can get all the details for the different events and follow the link for registration in the press release below.

Registration Now Open for Griz Football Camps

Registration is now open for the Montana Grizzlies' 2021 slate of summer camps, giving kids and high school players from first grade through senior year the chance to learn from the Montana coaching staff.

This year's camp slate is highlighted by a pair of individual camps on June 25 and July 31, along with a 7-on-7 Shootout, Big Man Camp, Quarterback and Wide Receiver School, and a Specialist Camp.

The Montana football camp experience gives high school talent from around the state and region the chance to show their stuff for the Grizzly coaching staff and take in all the University of Montana has to offer.

Future Grizzlies will also get the chance to play with the stars during two different youth camps. First-through-fourth grade camp is set for June 14-16, while middle schoolers entering fifth-through-eighth grades take the field June 21-23.

Camps include instruction from the Grizzly Coaching staff, competition inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, emersion into the Grizzly football experience and a whole lot more. In previous years, over 75-percent of the Grizzly recruiting class has been made of camp attendees.

For more information on Grizzly football camps, contact: Jimmy Morimoto (406-243-4346, jimmy.morimoto@mso.umt.edu)

To register, visit MontanaFootballCamps.com

2021 Montana Football Camps

Individual Camp I

June 25, 2021

Individual Camp II

July 31, 2021

7-on-7 Team Shoot Out

June 12, 2021

Grizzly Big Man Camp

June 12, 2021

QB-WR School

June 19, 2021

Specialist Camp

June 19, 2021

Youth Camp: Grades 1-4 (as of fall 2021)

June 14-16, 2021

Youth Camp: Grades 5-8 (as of fall 2021)

June 21-23, 2021