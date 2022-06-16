Red Lodge Rodeo Saddling Up After Flooding

You can't get the good ol' cowboys and cowgirls down! "Come Hell or High Water" the 92nd Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge WILL RODEO!

After the "500-year flooding event" that happened here in Montana, the Home of Champions Rodeo will welcome you back into beautiful Red Lodge. Thankfully, the rodeo grounds are high and dry... ready for the chutes to open!

After a week of crazy flooding, roads and homes washed away, debris everywhere... the city workers and road crews PLUS many volunteers have been hard at work to get Red Lodge spick and span.

Maybe this will be your first time at the Home of Champions Rodeo, and if so, the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce worked with Special Cowboy Moments on this featured video all about the legendary event. Check it out!



Special Cowboy Moments Ep172: Red Lodge Home of the Champions Rodeo Part 2 from Special Cowboy Moments on Vimeo.

The Home of Champions Rodeo did confer with emergency personnel in the area, and after a discussion, they agree there is no reason why the rodeo should be postponed or cancelled.

However, the Home of Champions Rodeo asks you to allow extra travel time for this year's events, due to the flood damaged roadways.

In the meantime, get ready for the 92nd Home of Champions Rodeo! Kicking off the action with Xtreme Bulls on July 1st.

Looking for more? Here's your complete 4-day events list:

Bareback Riding Physically demanding, yet extremely entertaining for the crowd, these cowboys and cowgirls put their bodies literally on the line for you! It's a hard living, but it's the cowboy way.

Steer Wrestling The quickest event in rodeo... so don't blink! The world record sits at 2.4 seconds, wow!

Team Roping Close Cooperation and skilled timing between these teams and their horses is vital to a successful run.

Saddle Bronc The classic rodeo event demanding strength, style and immaculate timing.

Tie Down Roping Born in the old west, the modern version depends on cowboy/horse teamwork. Though, one rogue calf can ruin a cowboys run quickly.

Ladies Breakaway Roping A deviation of calf roping, where you DO rope the calf... but don't throw and tie it. "Simply" loop the neck of the calf, and the weight when pulled will snap it off the saddle horn.

Barrel Racing No judges. Only Time. All grace. Get the horse around the barrels as fast as possible.

Bull Riding Who doesn't like riding on 1 ton plus of angry animal! Fans love it, cowboys love it, even if it is a bit wild.



If you'd like tickets, here's your options:

Grab them online at RedLodgeTickets.com

Swing into the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce

Visit Billings Kubota for General Admission and Family Passes