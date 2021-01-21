RECALL: Check Your Hot Pockets Purchased in Billings

I know, Hot Pockets aren't exactly healthy and honestly aren't even really that great. You always think they'll be better than they are "this time," usually right after you bought another giant box of the microwaveable snack. I don't particularly love them, but they're convenient. And cheap. I like the ham and cheese versions and my kids seem to dig the pepperoni and cheese.

Nestle Inc, parent company of the Hot Pocket brand, released a product recall on Friday (1/15/21) saying basically, "Hey, there might be bits of hard plastic or glass in over 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets." This is a Class 1 recall, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service defines as,

This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Death! Yikes. For some reason I kind of freak out about food product recalls. Usually for no reason, probably just a nervous obsession of some sort. But the box of hot pockets we just purchased at the Billings Costco last weekend seemed to fit the recall description:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

I yelled at the kids not to eat any more Hot Pockets till I could investigate. When I did, I did a double-take on the box in my freezer. My date code matched and the lot code was ONE NUMBER OFF from the recall numbers listed above. But this was a 17 pack. The recall is only for 12 count boxes. I felt like I had come this close to hitting some weird food-recall lottery.

So, check those Hot Pockets and remember to let them cool down before you shove it in your mouth. They'll burn you. Every. Time.