Ravalli County Sheriff says Standoff Continues in Corvallis

Ravalli County Sheriff’s deputies are still on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Corvallis.

Sheriff Steve Holton reports that the subject is an adult male in a residence with firearms. The suspect violated conditions of release in a previous arrest.

Authorities attempted to contact the suspect who refused to answer the door and it was noted that he possessed several firearms. There were several unsuccessful attempts to get the suspect to answer his phone.

The standoff began on Monday afternoon and traffic is still being restricted in the area after some neighbors had been evacuated to ensure safety.

Citizens are still being asked to avoid the area until the standoff has been resolved.

No injuries have been reported.

More details will be released when the situation changes or is resolved.