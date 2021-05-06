Ranch Featured in ‘A River Runs Through It’ For Sale Near Bozeman

According to the property listing by Swan Land Company, the Climbing Arrow Ranch is one of the largest undeveloped ranches in the Rocky Mountain West. The sprawling ranch is an impressive 79,582 acres.

The Climbing Arrow Ranch also has a railroad tunnel and trestle that were featured in the movie, A River Runs Through It. Some other scenes from the movie were also filmed at the ranch.

The CA Ranch is spread across four counties (Gallatin, Broadwater, Madison, and Meagher), and has a long history of agricultural production with nearly 2,000 Black Angus cattle.

The Climbing Arrow Ranch consists of five individual Units and Bozeman is within a thirty mile drive of all of the Units.

Photo Credit: Swan Land Company

.Here's an excerpt from the listing;

Teeming with German browns, cutthroat and rainbow trout, fly fishing on the CA is legendary. The pristine trout waters of the North Fork, Middle Fork and the main channel of Sixteenmile Creek serpentine through the Francis Unit for over 17 miles, and nearly 3.5 miles of the acclaimed Madison River form the western edge of the Valley Unit. This Ranch is like no other in the Rocky Mountain West.

Photo Credit: Swan Land Company

Honestly, the place sounds like a dream come true. If you have an extra $136,250,000 laying around, this is seriously a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Oh, and did I mention the CA ranch is home to a herd of about 900 to 1,500 elk. It really doesn't get any better than that.

The Climbing Arrow Ranch has an incredible history and was even featured recently in an article in the Wall Street Journal. To read more about the history of the Climbing Arrow Ranch and view the listing, visit the Swan Land Company website.