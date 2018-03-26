Rallies, Protests Across the U.S. Saturday

Q2 reports that the Billings “March for Our Lives” rally drew an estimated four to five hundred people on Saturday at 10 a.m., signs in hand, to voice their frustration with current gun laws and school safety measures, in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse, complete with a live band. The Billings Police Department said extra duty officers were scheduled to oversee the activity, providing armed security and traffic control.

Meanwhile, advocates for gun rights marched simultaneously with protesters in the nation’s capitol, while more than 800 “March for Our Lives” rallies were happening across the country.