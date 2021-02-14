Punch Line: Tester Makes Impeachment Highlight Reel Too

I just had to kick back and enjoy the popcorn when the liberals on the Montana Politics hashtag (#MTPol) were getting all excited that Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made the highlight reel as the Democrat impeachment managers attempted to make their case. Jon Tester could easily make the highlight reel for President Trump's defense team any day now too...and of course that is exactly what happened.

Back in 2019, Montana's Democrat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) said this during an interview on MSNBC:

I don’t think, even in states where Donald Trump won big, that it does you any good running away from Donald Trump. I think you need to go back and punch him in the face. I mean, the truth is that this guy is bad for the country.

That line ended up making the defense highlight reel on Friday. And it wasn't the only line, as KTVQ-TV reports:

They also used a campaign ad in Tester’s 2018 run for Senate where he says he is “wired to fight’. The nine-minute compilation of Democrats using the word “fight” to rebut the charge Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Tester appeared to present a remorseful tone in his prepared statement sent out to Montana news outlets, but the Washington Post noted that Tester audibly laughed as he saw his own remarks featured on the screen during the impeachment proceedings:

Sen. Jon Tester (Mont.) could be heard laughing when he was featured on screen.

With the 2nd impeachment of Trump now in the rearview mirror, I think one thing is clear- the lawmakers on Capitol Hill will keep fighting, and they'll keep encouraging others to fight for what they believe in.