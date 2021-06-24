Billings Community BBQ Give-Back Saturday Will Help the Blind

Summer weekends are packed with fun outdoor activities in the Billings area. Earlier this week, I wrote that June 25 - 27 could quite possibly be one of the busiest weekends of the summer. If you're still undecided on how you plan to spend your Saturday, June 26th, here's a relaxing option you could add to your list. It's for a great cause too.

Google Maps

Come chill at Highland Park on Saturday, June 26th from Noon to 8 pm.

I always forget about Highland Park, located one block south of King's Hat, off 1st Ave S. The beautiful city park, with a splash pond, plenty of shade trees and a great playground, is an inviting spot for the inaugural PT's Community BBQ Give Back.

Graphic provided by PT's Community Give Back

Enjoy free hot dogs, BBQ (for purchase) live music, prizes and more.

Jack LaRoque, one of the organizers of the event, stopped by my show earlier this week and welcomes everyone to come out for live music from local artists PT Like ET, Jonah Prill, and others. It's a family-friendly event (kids, bring a towel and swimsuit), with lots of cool raffle prizes offered from the following sponsors:

Summit Fence Billings, MT

B & B Exterior Designs

Glass Doctor Billings, MT

Peaklo Clothing

Alienated Productions

OUTLAW Tattoo Laurel, MT

Taylor Arnold of Xyngular

Tribal Ink Designs

Indigo Collaborations

The party helps out blind youth in Montana with XMO Extreme Mobility.

XMO Extreme Mobility is a non-profit, faith-based organization that helps young blind people experience extreme activities like rock climbing, snowboarding, white water rafting and more. PT told us how the organization was an immense help for his younger brother, who lost his sight in an accident.

Grab a lawn chair and come chill at Highland Park this weekend.

