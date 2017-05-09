Provision Ballot Tiebreaker

Supporters of the Independent School District north of Billings are celebrating after provisional ballots confirmed a tie-breaking victory for its $92,000 levy. Yellowstone County election officials counted 36 provisional ballots from across the county shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday. One of the ballots was for the Independent School District.



The ballot, cast in favor of the levy, broke the 470-470 tie. If the vote was against the measure, officials would have likely requested a recount. Residents who voted against the levy may request a recount if they meet the established requirements, including a petition of 10 registered voters in that district.

If the petition qualifies, the school district would need to conduct a recount. KTVQ.com reports that Independent officials declined to comment. Meanwhile, 22,000 ballots have been returned in the special election for Montana’s lone U.S. House seat.