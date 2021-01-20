Protesters Gather, Damage Democratic Headquarters in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of about 150 protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs are marching in Portland, Oregon, streets and have damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols Wednesday at the political party building.

Police say it was one of at least four groups planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day.

Police said on Twitter that officers on bicycles had entered the crowd to contact someone with a weapon. Police say the crowd swarmed the officers and threw objects at the officers, who used a smoke canister to get away.