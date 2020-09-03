Proposal puts BNSF in charge of asbestos infested railroad

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Federal and state officials announced that they have proposed an agreement in which the BNSF Railway Company would be responsible for operating and maintaining a track the company is accused of contaminating with asbestos. The Environmental Protection Agency, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and BNSF proposed that the company take over 42 miles (68 kilometers) of rail yards in northwest Montana. BNSF is alleged to have transported vermiculite along the tracks, which then spread asbestos across the area. In an emailed statement to Montana Public Radio, BNSF said it is committed to ensuring the protection of the community and best practices.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved