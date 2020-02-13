President Trump has Endorsed Matt Rosendale for U.S. House

Current Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale has received the official endorsement of President Donald Trump in his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives.

KGVO News spoke with Rosendale after he received the news via a Presidential tweet.

‘Rosendale is a strong and conservative fighter for Montana. Matt stands with our brave veterans, loves our military and will continue to work to secure our borders. Matt will never let us go unprotected. Matt has my total endorsement.’

“I think it’s about as big an endorsement as you can possibly get,” said Rosendale. “President Trump came out and gave me his full-throated support for the campaign, and we are really excited about that. The momentum for our campaign has been growing stronger and stronger and we couldn’t be more proud than to have the support of President Donald J. Trump.”

Rosendale counted off some of his accomplishments as State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner.

“The President made promises and he fulfilled them and he said that Matt Rosendale also made promises that he kept,” he said. “He said that he was going to reduce healthcare costs, and we’ve seen that the premiums on the individual market lowered by 15 percent for over 51,000 people across the state. The only thing I was not able to achieve was to drive those prescription drug prices down and that’s because the governor vetoed that legislation that we demonstrated would have reduced prescription drug costs for the people of Montana anywhere from $7.5 to $8 million a year. So, when the President looks at someone who is going to go out there and get the job done and not just make empty promises, than I think that’s why he has endorsed me once again for the United States Congress.”

According to a press release, Rosendale has also received endorsements from Donald J. Trump Jr. and prominent Congressional leaders, including: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Mark Meadows, Rep. Jim Jordan, as well as Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.

Trump campaigned for Rosendale in 2018 in his unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate against Democrat Jon Tester, but Rosendale said he does not know if the President plans to make a personal visit to Montana to support his run for the U.S. House.