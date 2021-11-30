‘Power Of The Dog’, Powerful Montana Story, Filmed In New Zealand.

Power of the Dog is in theaters now and coming to Netflix on December 1st. The plot of the movie:

A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother's new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.-Netflix

The award-winning cast puts this movie on my "must-see" list, and most likely I will watch it tomorrow (December 1st) when it comes to Netflix. There's more information on the film's connection to Montana here.

Benedict Cumberbatch, (Doctor Strange, Imitation Game, and Sherlock) Cumberbatch has nailed every role he has played.

Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, Jumanji, Bring It On) Dunst has worked alongside some of the best actors and actresses of all time, including Robin Williams.

Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Jungle Cruise, and the TV series Friday Night Lights) Plemons is one of those actors you look for in all up and coming films.

The Power of the Dog was filmed in New Zealand instead of actually using Montana.

The reviews make me hopeful that "The Power of the Dog" will be as good as I am hoping. I went to Rotten Tomatoes for some input.

The performances are all awards-worthy and the direction and cinematography stand out as some of the best in recent memory. A phenomenal story of pain and humanity. -Kyler G

With the cast in the film, none of this surprises me one bit. I will let you know what I think of the movie Thursday.

