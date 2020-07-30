Portland Prepares for US Agents to Step Back From Protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials are preparing to take over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said federal agents sent by the Trump administration would begin a phased withdrawal Thursday and Oregon State Police troopers would take their place.

The Portland police cleared out a park across from the courthouse that demonstrators have used as a staging ground, while state troopers headed into downtown Portland in preparation for their first night policing the protests against racial injustice.

The mayor says local authorities will use tear gas only if there’s a danger of injury or death. Federal officers have used it nightly.