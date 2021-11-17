Popular Fast Food Restaurant Adding Two New Locations in Billings

Is Billings finally getting a couple of In-N-Out Burger locations? No. Did Chik-fil-A suddenly decide to build two stores in Billings? Yeah, right. Nobody seems to know when the much-hyped first location is set to open, let alone two of them.

So, what food franchise is opening two new locations in the Magic City? Taco John's.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

A whole lotta' Mexican going on in Billings.

The Cheyenne, WY-based Tex-Mex, fast-casual chain started out as a single taco stand in 1968, according to their history page. The company began expanding into the Midwest and now there are around 400 locations around the country. The Laurel location closed last year, leaving just three in Yellowstone County (Heights, Grand Ave, and 20th St W).

Soon, we'll have two more convenient locations to visit, the next time you're craving a breakfast burrito, large Ole's, or a Six Pack and a Pound. A rep from TJ's confirmed the new stores, currently under construction in Billings. One is located off King Ave E, in front of Cabela's, and the other is nearing completion in Shiloh Crossing.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

When will the new Taco John's locations open?

The rep told us the new Shiloh Crossing Taco John's is expected to open in February if they don't run into any delays. The location near Cabela's is slated to open "in early 2022" as well. Both of the new stores are owned by Pentex Restaurant Group, the same folks who own and operate the other Billings locations.

