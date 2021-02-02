Poll: Will You Be Watching This Year’s Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl has traditionally been the most-watched sports game of the year. This year may be different with TV networks already feeling the strain of NFL ratings and being forced to restructure deals with advertisers because of smaller audiences, one has to wonder will this effect the Super Bowl too?

This year the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head to head for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Super Bowl LIV on FOX last year averaged a 29.9 rating in adults 18-49 which was the lowest rating since 1992. Even earlier this year, the Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers game saw a 50% decline in viewers compared to last year’s Thanksgiving game according to the Wall Street Journal.

Here are some fun facts about Super Bowl LV:

Tampa Bay is the first team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl on their home field. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

There will be fans. The NFL is expected to host around 22,000 fans. 7,500 of them will be vaccinated healthcare workers.

Patrick Mahomes will be on the field against Tom Brady, who will play in his 10th Super Bowl. When Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl Patrick Mahomes was in kindergarten.

For the Chiefs this will be their fourth appearance at the big game and the Bucs will play for in their second Super Bowl and their first in 18 years.

The Weeknd will be this year's half time performance. He is a Canadian artist known for hits like "Blinding Lights," "The Hills," and "Can't Feel My Face."

