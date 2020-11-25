POLL RESULTS: Will You Follow Thanksgiving Restrictions?

Various states are either mandating or encouraging various restrictions and mandates this Thanksgiving. Some states are even trying to tell people what they can do inside the privacy of their own homes.

Late last week, we told you about some of the restrictions. We also wanted to ask you, will you comply? According to the informal poll on our website, 5% said yes- you will comply. 4% of you said that you will comply with SOME of the restrictions. Meanwhile, 91% of you said that you will not comply. (Needless to say, some of you were pretty straightforward and descriptive on my Facebook page when you made it clear that you would NOT be complying.)

Here's the poll results:

PRIOR POST: WILL YOU LET THEM INTERRUPT YOUR THANKSGIVING?

What do you call that thing that they use to bash in your front door? I threw that question out on the radio after seeing this hilarious meme that is being shared on Facebook. The meme shows a swat team style group of sheriff's deputies with a battering ram, and then the words, "Police!!! We know you bought a turkey that feeds 12-15 people!" For some reason, I was at a loss for words. What do you call that thing they use to bash in the door? That's when one of our listeners named David bailed me out. "It's referred to as the key to the city. AKA enforcer / dynamic entry device/battering ram." There you go. It may seem like just a funny meme, but in some parts of the country, they're actually threatening enforcement of some pretty severe Thanksgiving restrictions, even in the privacy of your own home. In Delaware, the democrat governor is imposing new restrictions he expects you to follow even in your own home, according to Fox News:

People will not be allowed to have gatherings inside their homes of more than 10 people. Gatherings indoors that are at locations other than people's homes -- such as weddings and funerals -- are capped at 30% of the venue’s stated fire capacity up to 50 people.

In Pennsylvania, they're requiring masks even inside your own home, according to Newsweek. And in Oregon, the Democrat governor is mandating that residents don't host Thanksgiving dinner with more than 6 people in one house. She's threatening jail time and fines, according to Fox News. Fox also included this reaction from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio):

"In Oregon, you can be jailed for having too many people over for Thanksgiving," he tweeted Monday. "But if you want to riot and loot in Portland, no sweat!"

Even in Montana, officials are calling on residents to cancel or alter Thanksgiving plans. Will you comply?