Police in Billings investigating fatal shooting early Monday

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday. Sgt. Matt Lennick says the 43-year-old man who died was not from Billings. The man was shot several times just before 4:30 a.m. and died at the hospital. Lennick says it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument. Someone who was involved called 911. An area resident told The Billings Gazette he woke up to close his bedroom window because it was cold and then he heard screaming and yelling across the street, followed by a series of gunshots.