Police Chase Ends With Crash in Downtown Billings

A Lodge Grass man is in custody following a high speed chase through Yellowstone County on Wednesday evening (4/29), according to a press release from Billings Police.

According to BPD Lieutenant Brian Krivitz, officers were responding to disturbance near 5th Street W. and Clark just after 7pm Wednesday when the chase began.

It was reported someone was beating another person in the back seat of the vehicle described as a white Chevy truck. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at King Ave E and Orchard. The vehicle fled and got onto I-90 westbound. -Lieutenant Kravitz, Billings Police Department

Yellowstone County Sheriff's and Montana Highway Patrol also joined the pursuit that eventually turned eastbound and headed back toward Billings. Yellowstone County Sherriff's attempted to spike the vehicle's tires, but the truck swerved and had damage due to hitting the cable median, the press release says.

As the truck continued into the city limits, Montana Highway Patrol conducted a pit maneuver at 2nd Avenue N. and 19th Street N. The suspect fled and was quickly apprehended by police.

According to the press release, the suspect is Terry Slater of Lodge Grass. He was arrested and will be charged with several counts of felony criminal endangerment and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. The victim in the backseat was transported to the hospital for injuries, but the name of the individual was not released. The Billings Police Department Detective Division was on scene to investigate other crimes that this vehicle may have been involved with.