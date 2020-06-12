Police Arrest Persons of Interest in Terry Ave Stabbing (6/12)

It seems like gun violence gets most of the attention, but stabbings/knife attacks are not all that uncommon in Montana. In my opinion, stabbing attacks seem even more brutal and personal than a shooting. A quick search of local and statewide news shows a number of stabbing reports so far this year, including:

Now we have another stabbing reported overnight (6/12) at 612 Terry Avenue. According to a press release from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department, officers were called when witnesses reported a male was lying unresponsive. The 36-year-old victim (name not yet released) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police interviews led to person(s) of interest descriptions and a vehicle description. A Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy apprehended the vehicle at 2:06 AM in Lockwood where the two person(s) of interest were arrested on probation violation charges. From the press release:

The two (2) persons of interest were arrested for probation violations. Dustin Rodarte, a 37 year old Billings male and Charlotte Rodarte, a 38 year old Billings female are in-custody at YCDF. At this time, no formal charges have been filed directly related to the homicide.

BPD says there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.